'He seemed very single.' All the evidence Jed and Alesia are no longer together.

Ah, Jed.

He really snuck up on us.

Machine Gun Kelly-ed our hearts, if you will.

In the finale episode, it came as a surprise to precisely no one that Jed chose Alesia.

He didn't propose to her, but they agreed to navigate life after reality TV together.

So are those two crazy kids still together?

I mean, I doubt it but you guys want evidence!

So, here it is:

1. Jed was apparently 'approaching' women a month after filming ended.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Jed was seen 'approaching' women while out in King's Cross one month after filming ended.

“He seemed very single,” a source told the publication. “It was really weird he was there on his own, he told us he was waiting for his mates but no one came. We left at around 3am and he was still there on his own. It’s as if he just went out to meet people.”

The source said she asked the Bachelor about the show and he told her it was a "good experience" but he couldn't confirm whether he was still with his final choice.

2. Jed wrote a sad, sad song about heartbreak.

In October, Jed released a song he'd written called 'Drown'.

“I cry so hard when no one's around. Flood of tears, please God just let me drown,” he sings in the song. “I'm so sorry dad. Please don't be mad, I couldn't help being sad. I’m so stuck on being sad.”

3. He had a lil flirt with Olivia from MAFS.

In the Bach/MAFS crossover event no one asked for, Jed was caught 'flirting' with Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer at an event in October.

According to the Daily Mail, all three bachelors and the contestants were warned to stay away from any past MAFS contestants.

"An email went out to the cast, including the leading men, to stay away from the stars of MAFS," a source told the publication.

"It said they were embarrassing, and if we wanted our [Instagram] blue ticks and $5,000 bonus, we had to stay away from any events or other reality stars."

More to come!