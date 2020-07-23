A very serious investigation into whether Big Brother's Chad and Sophie are still together.

Big Brother has wrapped up for 2020, and despite its rather underwhelming start it found a very special place in our hearts and we miss it already, ok?

This week, we watched on eagerly to see whether bromance or romance would triumph, and celebrated with Chad Hurst and Sophie Budack as they won the final challenge.

It was all very happy and exciting, and we sat down on our couches last night, ready to see a joyous reunion between the pair, only to be left very confused at the finale when Chad and Sophie seemed weirdly... distant?

Now yes, we didn't get a recap of the months between the last episode of Big Brother and the finale, which may explain a little awkwardness.

But some things Just. Don't. Add. Up.

So, I took it upon myself to investigate the validity of said relationship and make an educated guess on whether the Soph and Chad are still together.

Strap in.

The rumours of a "fake relationship"

A few weeks ago, a theory popped up claiming that Chad and Sophie's on-screen romance was really a strategy by Sophie to win the game.

"Producers were desperate for a love story," a source told Woman's Day.

"Sophie is very competitive and wanted to win, so she definitely was playing the part of Chad's love interest for the camera."

The source added: "Most of the scenes where we're shown a 'giddy' Sophie talking about Chad were cleverly edited – she was just talking about most of the hot guys in the house and dating in general."