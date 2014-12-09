The pros and cons of public transport makeupping

While I still don’t feel completely comfortable with putting on makeup in public, I have come to accept this habit of mine. As much as I love makeup, there will always be things going on in my home life which are more interesting or demanding. I’m glad that I spent that extra time cuddling my daughter and calming her down, instead of staring at myself in the mirror. I think that today’s women are time-poor, as we are trying so hard in every area of our lives. If you want to do something on the train that is quiet, clean and worthy of your time, then go for it.

Should you be making your own mind up about this very serious matter, here’s a helpful list of the pros and cons of applying makeup on public transport.

Pros

No-one will talk to you.

I used to treat my commute as time to relax, read a book or just think about nothing, so I really didn’t like it if strangers would talk to me for ages. I’m not unfriendly – I’m just a bit introverted.

How to make your morning commute less painful – really

Unfortunately for me. I seem to have a friendly face which attracts chatty strangers. But when I am applying makeup, something magical happens – no-one will talk to me. It’s probably because I’m waterlining my eyes and it scares the crap out of people. She put a sharp pencil right next to her eyeball. She’s making a weird face. Oh no, now I saw a part of her eyeball that I can’t unsee! I’m afraid. Waterlining is only part of it, dear non-friend: I also do my own at-home waxing. You’ve been warned.

Impeccable fine motor skills, stability and dexterity.

I’m the first to admit that I’m a total klutz. When I met Alyx, I got so overexcited that I somehow knocked over her glass water bottle, and it made a huge crashing noise that reverberated around the Mamamia Women’s Network offices. But when it comes to fine motor skills, I’m amazing. I think that if it was an absolute emergency – say, if I was one of only five people stranded on an island, and there was no doctor around – I would be able to perform complex surgery, such as a quadruple bypass or something, because my fine motor skills really are all that. I’m basing this on the fact that I can apply lipstick without even a wobble while hurtling through peak hour traffic on a crummy bus. It’s the same as a medical degree, I swear.

Natural lighting galore.

My morning commutes on the train used to be filled with the most beautiful, pale light beaming in through the huge windows. This natural light was really useful for makeup application, because it meant that I would apply and blend my makeup with a lighter touch.

It saves time.

If you put on your makeup on public transport, think of what you can do with all that extra time at home. You could sleep, you could read, you could exercise a bit – whatever you want! I’d rather use every minute that I have in an effective, fulsome way, and if that means pulling my mascara face in public, then so be it.

Cons

The soundtrack will be retro - but not in a good way.

Dita Von Teese has mentioned on several occasions that she listens to music while putting on makeup. I’m guessing her soundtrack is sultry and retro. Your soundtrack will also be retro, and by retro, I mean 80s. Think Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko in 1987’S Wall Street shouting “BECAUSE IT’S WRECKABLE, ALL RIGHT?” and “WELL YOU TAKE IT, RIGHT IN THE ASS, YOU F-ING SCUMBAG C-CKSUCKER!”