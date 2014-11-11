Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. APEC Star Trek photo

As the delegates arrive at the APEC summit in China, Prime Minister Tony Abbott has come perilously close to Russian President Vladimir Putin as world leaders gathered in traditional Chinese dress for APEC’s usual leader’s photo.

Commentators were quick to point out that no ‘shirt-fronting’ took place.

Twitter is enjoying the moment with the jackets the leaders asked to don being compared to a scene from a Star Trek convention.

“At 2014 Star Trek fan convention #APEC, Putin challenges Obama: “I look the most like Jean-Luc Picard.” Tweeted one.

2. Abbott at APEC

Meanwhile Prime Minister Abbott has met with US President Barack Obama where he was asked if Australia would increase its troop commitment to Iraq.

President Obama told the media “I am having conversations with Australia, and other coalition partners that are already committed to putting trainers in to see how they can supplement and work with us in the overall effort.”

Mr Abbott is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning to discuss Australia’s concerns about the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and the subsequent investigation.

3. Wayne Goss dies

The former Queensland Premier, Wayne Goss, who died yesterday following a long battle with brain tumours will be honored with a public memorial service.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who was Mr Goss’s chief of staff, said in a statement Queensland had “lost a great man”.

“A great leader and one whom history will conclude was its greatest post-war premier,”



4. Seven new suspects in Maddie McCann investigation

Seven new people are to be questioned as suspects in the Madeleine McCann investigation.

Two women will be questioned – a British one and another of Eastern or Central European origin reports The Mirror.

Five men, two British and three Portuguese will also be asked for their whereabouts on the night Madeleine vanished. A further four people will be spoken to as witnesses.

Three of those being questioned will be declared formal suspects under Portuguese law.

Some of those being questioned have been spoken to by police before – none were known to the McCanns.

5. Cake ban

A primary school has taken the unusual step of banning birthday cakes after parents became concerned that their children were eating too much sugar.

The move has divided the community.

For more read this post here.



6. Cranberries singer arrested

The lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, has been arrested following an alleged attack on an air hostess and a policeman on an Aer Lingus flight from New York to County Clare in Ireland.

She has since been released from custody and hospitalized reports RTE.