These are the unsung female heroes of the First World War. They are the names we should never forget.

The ANZAC legend largely focuses on the bravery of the soldiers on the front line, the men who risked life and limb, and the thousands that died at Gallipoli in 1915. But there were also many women who made enormous contributions to our battle in the First World War.

Here are just some of the remarkable, courageous and inspirational women who should be remembered for that contribution today, and every day.

Listen to Mamamia’s daily news podcast The Quicky on the people we should remember this ANZAC Day. Post continues after audio.



Pearl Corkhill

(11 March 1887 – 4 December 1985)

Australian nurse Pearl Elizabeth Corkhill earned a prestigious Military Medal for her bravery as she tended to injured patients during a heavy air raid by German forces. She was serving at a casualty clearing station not far from the front line in Abbeville, France when it came under attack on 23 August, 1918.

During the bombing, Corkhill remained calm and continued to tend to her wounded patients, despite the danger. When she heard that she was going to be awarded for her bravery, the humble Corkhill was more concerned about having to buy a new dress to wear while meeting the King than winning the award.

She wrote in a letter to her mother: “I can’t see what I’ve done to deserve it but the part I don’t like is having to face old George and Mary to get the medal. It will cost me a new mess dress, but I suppose I should not grumble at that—I’m still wearing the one I left Australia in.” She worked at various public hospitals after returning to Australia.