The best sporting event of the year was on this weekend. You probably missed it.

The Queensland Firebirds took on the New South Wales Swifts yesterday, and I'll bet you one centre bib that there wasn't a sporting contest more gripping on Australian screens this weekend.

The Swifts were trailing the reigning champions by five goals in the fourth quarter and managed to turn their fate around in the game's dying seconds, tying the game and forcing it into extra-time.

With neither team able to get a goal over their opponent in extra time, the match went into double extra-time -- meaning whichever team was the first to lead the scoreboard by two goals would be handed the ANZ Championship trophy for the final time.

In scenes reminiscent of last year's decider between the same teams, the Queenslanders took the lead with Goal Shooter Romelda Aiken scoring the winning goal. It was Goal Attack Gretel Tippett who got the Firebirds the win in the 2015 clash with New South Wales.

It was tense, thrilling, captivating, edge-of-your-seat stuff.

With a crowd of over 10,000 eager fans packed into the Queensland Entertainment Centre, netball's finally getting the attention it deserves.

And with Netball Australia launching a new competition for 2017 featuring three new sides, one thing is certain: If you're not tuning into the netball, you're really missing out.

It seems that Queenslanders have caught on - their championship team are getting a parade next weekend.