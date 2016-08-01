The best sporting event of the year was on this weekend. You probably missed it.

Hey everyone, let’s talk about netball.
Yes, that spectacular sport played by women (and men!) across the country each weekend, rain, hail, or shine. The sport that’s given us some of our finest female athletes, not to mention 15 gold medals across the Commonwealth Games, World Games and Netball World Cup.
Because yesterday we had the ANZ Championship Grand Final. And it was a bloody ripper.
You might not have heard of it, because unlike the AFL Grand Final, netball’s ultimate showdown doesn’t warrant a public holiday. Its stars don’t command the big bucks that the boys of the sporting world get.
But boy, did they put up a good fight.