3 people have been stabbed at an Australian university. Here's what we know.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident at a Canberra university.

ACT Police confirmed a person had been taken into custody following the stabbing at the Australian National University in the country's capital at 2:45pm on Monday, having attended the campus along with ambulance services.

Two people were taken to hospital with stab wounds, while a third has been transported after allegedly being assaulted.

The university posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter) that the situation is under control.

There has been an incident on campus. Police are at the scene and have the situation under control, with an individual in custody.



Please stay away from Fellows Oval.



— ourANU (@ourANU) September 18, 2023

Federal member for Canberra Alicia Payne said she was "thinking of all ANU staff and students".

"Hope everyone is okay," she shared in a post on social media.

A student at ANU shared with Mamamia the details sent to those who attend the university, explaining they have been kept in the dark about what has unfolded.

