She injected her boyfriend with a lethal dose of heroin. 20 years on, she wants forgiveness.

Twenty years ago, Giuseppe ‘Joe’ Cinque was killed in what has become one of Australia’s most notable and twisted crimes.

His girlfriend, law student Anu Singh, spiked his coffee with Rohypnol before injecting him with a lethal dose of heroin on October 26, 1997.

The chilling story of the death of Joe Cinque. Post continues after post.

She finally called an ambulance 36 hours later, giving paramedics the wrong address for 20 minutes to delay their arrival.

“Could I get an ambulance please? I had a person potentially overdose on heroin,” she told authorities.

“He’s vomiting everywhere blood…Is that a bad sign?”

In the days before her boyfriend's death, Anu had held two dinner parties with her friends in Canberra, telling them she and Joe had made a suicide pact and planned to die together.