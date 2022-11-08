6 surprising mistakes you're making with anti-wrinkle injections, according to a doctor.

Whether you've dabbled in anti-wrinkle injections before, never had them, or are just really curious about them, you'll know that slinking into a clinic for cosmetic work is now just as common as getting your hair done.

However, despite the popularity of these treatments, botched procedures and bad cosmetic work is a very real thing that many people experience.

The frozen face. The peanut head. The lip shelf.

To help suss out exactly what you should know about anti-wrinkle injections and how to avoid all of the above (and more), we went straight to one of Australia’s most trusted cosmetic physicians in the industry: Dr Joseph Hkeik.

As part of our recent Skin Summit, I sat down with Dr Hkeik from All Saints Clinic and asked him ALL the questions about anti-wrinkle injections - including the most common mistakes he sees in his clinic.

Here's what he said.

Mistake #1: Getting injectables too often.

Okay - here's a thing we didn't know. But getting anti-wrinkle injections too frequently, you can actually end up making yourself immune to the effects of them. Yep, really.

"I think all the studies have shown us that the anti-wrinkle injection lasts 12 weeks. So, you think that everyone will stick to that rule?"

We're going to say... no.

"I would not encourage people to come in every four weeks. I've seen that sadly on social media at times where people say, 'I've just been four weeks since my last treatment and here I am doing it again,' and I think all it does is encourage the clients to become resistant to the treatment."

"Eventually, [it] doesn't matter how much you use the product - you will not get any effects. So, that's detrimental rather than beneficial."