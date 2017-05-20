Queensland anti-vaxxer has disabled son taken from her.

A young disabled boy who was last month snatched from hospital by his anti-vaxxer mother has been taken into the care of authorities after being deemed “at risk”.

In a now-deleted video posted to Facebook on Friday night, a number of NSW police and child protection workers appear to enact an order for the removal of the 4-year-old boy, while his distressed mother watches on.

The young boy, who suffers cerebral palsy, was last month the subject of a cross-border Amber Alert after his 26-year-old mother removed him from Brisbane's Lady Cilento Hospital before doctors could administer treatment.

The boy's mother has claimed she believes her son's condition is a result of vaccination and has built a loyal social media following through her aversion to Western science-based medicine. She claims instead to be healing her son through medicinal cannabis and organic food.

In a video posted to social media in January, she claimed Queensland child safety authorities ordered her to take the boy to hospital to be fed “this formula synthetic s**t”.