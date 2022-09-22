Is getting married now an anti-feminist act?

“You will take 10 years off your life expectancy as a heterosexual woman by getting married, just right off the bat.”

It’s an explosive sentiment, one made by Elizabeth Gilbert in a recent podcast interview she did with Bewildered, alongside Harvard-trained sociologist Martha Beck and her wife, writer Rowan Mangan.

In the discussion, Gilbert cited the marriage benefit imbalance, which is a sociological phenomenon claiming that within the confines of marriage, heterosexual men benefit much more than women do.

“There’s something called the marriage benefit imbalance puzzle … it’s bewildered sociologists forever because there is this incredible drop in the quality of a woman’s life when she gets married. And it is across every single aspect of her life – her financial life will plummet, her physical health plummets, she will on average gain 10 pounds within a few years, her life expectancy goes down, her chances of getting murdered skyrocket, her chances of committing suicide skyrocket, depression rises, anxiety rises,” Liz told the hosts.

“Literally, in every single measurement that you can use to measure a human being’s life, statistically, there is not one single place where it shows that married women do better than single women,” she said.

But in 2022, does this continue to be correct?

Listen to Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman discuss this topic on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below.

A new kind of marriage.

“Women love to tell each other how to live our lives, and we just don’t trust that a woman might have the agency, the knowledge, the understanding, the understanding, understanding of her partner, to make a decision for herself,” Jessie Stephens commented on an episode of Mamamia Out Loud, where the marriage benefit imbalance was discussed.

“I feel incredibly patronised by this,” she added, making the case that a marriage between two individuals will be what they make of it, rather than what history and symbolism dictate.

“There’s nothing within the actual institution of marriage that enforces any of that. I can see if historically or symbolically if you think that’s happened, but when I say my vows and when I sign a piece of paper, there’s nothing within that which is objectively oppressing me,” she said.