Why everyone is talking about Anne Hathaway's new R-rated film.

The first trailer for Anne Hathaway's upcoming movie The Idea of You is here, and the internet is losing its mind.

The new movie — coming out in May — is rumoured to be based on Harry Styles fan fiction. Yes, you read that right. Our horniest celebrity fantasies are now being adapted for the big screen and we're low-key here for it.

Here's everything we know about The Idea of You and why people talking about it.

What is The Idea of You about?

Based on the 2017 book by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You follows Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who runs her own art gallery.

At her ex-husband's request, she takes their teenage daughter to Coachella where she meets — and falls in love with — Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of famous boy band, August Moon.

"I'm too old for you," Hathaway says in the trailer.

The Idea of You. Image: Prime Video.