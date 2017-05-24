Anne Geddes is revisiting the babies from her most iconic photos.

For more than 30 years, photographer Anne Geddes has been producing her unique (adorable) portraits of babies and mums-to-be around the world.

The Australian-born artist is known for her quirky images of bubs dressed as everything from bumblebees to fluffy bunnies.

In a new series on her Instagram account called “Baby, Look at You Now”, Geddes has revisited some of her early subjects and, well, a lot can change in three decades.

Let’s just say most of the flower crowns have been replaced with button ups by now.

Take for example, Christopher. He was just seven months old when he was snapped way back in 1995 and now he’s a 22-year-old law student.

“I remember at the shoot there were five babies and Christopher was the only boy,” Geddes writes.

“The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat!”

And what about triplets Hannah, Jade and Aimee?