Anne Geddes is revisiting the babies from her most iconic photos.

For more than 30 years, photographer Anne Geddes has been producing her unique (adorable) portraits of babies and mums-to-be around the world.
The Australian-born artist is known for her quirky images of bubs dressed as everything from bumblebees to fluffy bunnies.
In a new series on her Instagram account called “Baby, Look at You Now”, Geddes has revisited some of her early subjects and, well, a lot can change in three decades.
Let’s just say most of the flower crowns have been replaced with button ups by now.
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! On the left is Christopher at 7 months back in 1995 … and look at him today, 22 years old and at University studying Law, Information Systems & Marketing. I remember at the shoot there were 5 babies and Christopher was the only boy. The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat! Every week in this ongoing series I’ll be posting one of my early images with news of what the babies are doing today – so if you were one of those babies and you’d like to take part, email me at [email protected] Attach a recent photo of yourself and tell me what you’ve been up to! XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babies #babylookatyounow
Take for example, Christopher. He was just seven months old when he was snapped way back in 1995 and now he’s a 22-year-old law student.
“I remember at the shoot there were five babies and Christopher was the only boy,” Geddes writes.
“The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat!”
And what about triplets Hannah, Jade and Aimee?
BABIES, LOOK AT YOU NOW … I remember the day I made this image and thinking Rachel’s tummy looked like a lovely big ripe watermelon. In a poignant celebration of new life, read Rachel’s message below … “15 years ago on September 10th, 2001 at 34.4 weeks gestation this large bulge produced 3 identical beautiful young girls (Hannah 2lb 12oz, Jade 3lb 12oz, Aimee 4lb 4oz). Delivered by Caesarean section, the girls thrived right from the start and, although kept in NICU until they put on sufficient weight, they required no special medical attention. Once home the first year was pretty hectic. Thank heavens for the assistance of a night nurse. Night feeds for 3 literally would take all night. Without the nurse nobody would have got any sleep and the days would be difficult to cope with as well. Grandmothers Annette and Heather helped with the day care and we made it through. Today the girls are 3 healthy 15 year olds, full of life, no health problems and a joy to be around. While September 11, 2001 was a day that shook the world, the 10th was the day we were blessed and are forever thankful”. Each week in this ongoing series I’ll be posting one of my earlier images with news of what the babies are doing today. So if you were one of those babies and you’d like to take part, I’d love to hear from you at [email protected] Send a recent photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you’re doing today XOAnne #babylookatyounow #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babies #triplets