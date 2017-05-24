baby

Anne Geddes is revisiting the babies from her most iconic photos.

For more than 30 years, photographer Anne Geddes has been producing her unique (adorable) portraits of babies and mums-to-be around the world.

The Australian-born artist is known for her quirky images of bubs dressed as everything from bumblebees to fluffy bunnies.

In a new series on her Instagram account called “Baby, Look at You Now”, Geddes has revisited some of her early subjects and, well, a lot can change in three decades.

Let’s just say most of the flower crowns have been replaced with button ups by now.

BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! On the left is Christopher at 7 months back in 1995 … and look at him today, 22 years old and at University studying Law, Information Systems & Marketing. I remember at the shoot there were 5 babies and Christopher was the only boy. The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat! Every week in this ongoing series I’ll be posting one of my early images with news of what the babies are doing today – so if you were one of those babies and you’d like to take part, email me at [email protected] Attach a recent photo of yourself and tell me what you’ve been up to! XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babies #babylookatyounow

Take for example, Christopher. He was just seven months old when he was snapped way back in 1995 and now he’s a 22-year-old law student.

“I remember at the shoot there were five babies and Christopher was the only boy,” Geddes writes.

“The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat!”

And what about triplets Hannah, Jade and Aimee?

BABIES, LOOK AT YOU NOW … I remember the day I made this image and thinking Rachel’s tummy looked like a lovely big ripe watermelon. In a poignant celebration of new life, read Rachel’s message below … “15 years ago on September 10th, 2001 at 34.4 weeks gestation this large bulge produced 3 identical beautiful young girls (Hannah 2lb 12oz, Jade 3lb 12oz, Aimee 4lb 4oz). Delivered by Caesarean section, the girls thrived right from the start and, although kept in NICU until they put on sufficient weight, they required no special medical attention. Once home the first year was pretty hectic. Thank heavens for the assistance of a night nurse. Night feeds for 3 literally would take all night. Without the nurse nobody would have got any sleep and the days would be difficult to cope with as well. Grandmothers Annette and Heather helped with the day care and we made it through. Today the girls are 3 healthy 15 year olds, full of life, no health problems and a joy to be around. While September 11, 2001 was a day that shook the world, the 10th was the day we were blessed and are forever thankful”. Each week in this ongoing series I’ll be posting one of my earlier images with news of what the babies are doing today. So if you were one of those babies and you’d like to take part, I’d love to hear from you at [email protected] Send a recent photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you’re doing today XOAnne #babylookatyounow #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babies #triplets

They were still in their mum Rachel’s tummy when their photograph was taken.

Not long after, they were delivered prematurely by caesarean section on September 10, 2001, and had to be kept in the NICU until they put on enough weight to go home.

‘Today the girls are three healthy 15-year-olds, full of life, no health problems and a joy to be around. While September 11, 2001 was a day that shook the world, the 10th was the day we were blessed and are forever thankful,” Rachel told Geddes.

In 1993, seven-month-old twins Alexandra and Myles posed with their “wonderful rolls and fabulous tummies” out.

BABIES, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Back in 1993 when I photographed 7 month old twins Alexandra & Myles, I described them as the very essence of what I love about babies – those wonderful rolls and fabulous tummies! Look at the twins today – well travelled 24 year olds. Alex has a Bachelor of Communications degree majoring in Public Relations and Media, and Myles is a builder! They are both living in their home town in New Zealand. It was wonderful to hear how well you’re both doing and hi to your mum Jenni! Every week in this ongoing series I’ll be showing some of my early babies as they are today, so if you were one of those babies and you like to take part, I’d love to hear from you at [email protected] Send a recent photo and tell me a little about what you’ve been up to! XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babylookatyounow

Today, they are “well-travelled” 24-year-olds and both live in their hometown in New Zealand.

Alex has a degree in Public Relations and Media and Myles is a builder.

Erin, now 22, also lives in New Zealand, but in Wellington.

She was one of Geddes’ iconic toadstool faeries in her first coffee table book Down in the Garden in 1992.

BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Way back in 1994 sweet little 2 week old Erin became a “Toadstool Fairy” for my first coffee table book “Down in the Garden”. And here’s Erin today – 22 years old and enjoying life in Wellington, New Zealand. With a strong passion for environmental issues, Erin took part in a Sir Peter Blake Leadership Course and at 17 was invited to be a youth delegate for New Zealand at the Rio+20 Sustainability Conference in Brazil. She went on to complete an Environmental Science and Biology Degree with The University of Auckland! Way to go Erin – I too am passionate about nature and environmental issues – in fact everyone should be! Nature has been my inspiration since the beginning of my 30 year career – have you noticed that Mother Nature never gets her colors wrong? Everybody seems to be loving my posts from this series and I’ve loved hearing from some of my “early babies” – if you were in one of my images and you’d like to take part – write to me at [email protected] and tell me what you’re up to these days – don’t forget to attach a recent fav photo of yourself. By the way, Erin’s full image is in my new @taschen book “Small World” XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #smallworld #babylookatyounow

Erin developed a passion for the environment and studied Environmental Science and Biology at University.

“Way to go Erin,” Geddes writes.

“I too am passionate about nature and environmental issues – in fact everyone should be!

“Nature has been my inspiration since the beginning of my 30-year career – have you noticed that Mother Nature never gets her colors wrong?” (Perhaps that’s where she got her inspiration.)

Geddes says she is often asked to name her favourite photos and lists this picture of seven-day-old Aimee among them.

“What I love is the absolute simplicity and the delicate detail of Aimee’s brand-new baby hair,” she writes.

BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! I’m often asked to name some of my favorite images and this would have to be one of them. Taken in 1997, tiny Aimee was just 7 days old. What I love is the absolute simplicity and the delicate detail of Aimee’s brand-new baby hair. She was photographed lying on the lap of my then Studio Manager, Natalie, who happened to have a big wet patch on her jeans underneath the white cloth! Oops sorry “grown up Aimee” – that may have been too much information ????. Fast forward 19 years and here she is today! Besides lots of traveling, Aimee is currently working in New Zealand as a caregiver in a retirement home, which she absolutely loves. She’s studying for a career in nursing and is especially thinking about working in pediatrics. YES! This is exactly what I would be doing if I hadn’t been a photographer! Aimee I hope I’ve played some small part in that career choice and best of luck for your future. I’m very proud of you ????. Every week in this ongoing series, I’ll be posting one of my early iconic images, with news of what the babies are doing today. So if you were one of those babies and you’d like to take part – I’d love to hear from you at [email protected] Send a favorite recent photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you’re up to today. And an update on a recent post I did of my little “Wet Sparrow” image from 22 years ago – Tyla and her Women’s Rugby Sevens Team won Silver in Rio!!!! XOAnne #protectnurturelove #peace #rio2016 #babylookatyounow

“She was photographed lying on the lap of my then Studio Manager, Natalie, who happened to have a big wet patch on her jeans underneath the white cloth!”

Nineteen years later, Aimee is now a caregiver in a New Zealand retirement home and couldn’t be happier.

Geddes now lives in New York but has just released another book called Small Worldswhich is a retrospective of her work reaching all the way back to the 1980s.

You can see more of Geddes’ “Baby, Look at You Now Series” on her Instagram account.

