The $200 eBay jacket Annabel Crabb wore every day for a month.

Imagine having to choose one outfit to wear every day for a month. You thought this was a dilemma only judges on The Voice faced, didn’t you?

Wrong.

Annabel Crabb, one of Australia’s most beloved and respected journalists/bakers/TV hosts/podcasters had to make this difficult choice when she began filming for her ABCTV series, The House.

Despite the questionable premise (behind the scenes at Parliament House in Canberra), there are a lot of extremely interesting things about this show. It’s actually terrific and I now hang out for every new episode (there will be six in total and you can watch them all on ABC iview).

I’ll admit, I wasn’t expecting to be riveted when I tuned in for the first episode. I mean, it’s a building.

But in her signature style, Annabel is able to make anything sound interesting. For example, the way she weaves in this great story about a kangaroo’s scrotum on the coat of arms at Parliament House.

You can watch The House here and listen to the No Filter interview I did with her about it here.

HOWEVER. Get to the jacket already.

I know.

Here we go. As I watched the first few episodes of The House, I couldn't help but notice.... what she was wearing. The Jacket. Annabel's style is always stellar. It's very 50s, totally her and she wears clothes - they don't wear her. She has fun with fashion in a way I find so delightful it makes me truly believe that I too could carry off a sleeveless vintage tea dress with pineapples on it and pop a bottle green cardigan over the top.

I can't but still, I love to look at what Annabel wears almost as much as I love to hear what comes out of her mouth or read what comes out of her brain.

THE JACKET. FOCUS.

OK, so when I'm looking at Annabel in The House and thinking about the fact the series would have been filmed over a long period (10 months as it turns out) I thought a lot about how she would have chosen the clothes she'd have to wear again and again during filming - for continuity.