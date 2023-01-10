Anna Kendrick created embryos to start a family with her 'person'. Then things suddenly changed.

For six years, Anna Kendrick was in a toxic relationship.

While she was not legally married to this partner, she considered him to be her 'husband'.

Her feelings about this past relationship came to a head while she was filming her latest project, Alice, Darling.

This week, while speaking with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their podcast Armchair Expert, Kendrick opened up about wanting to start a family with this person.

"I was with someone - this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person," she explained.

"And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, 'I'm living with a stranger. Like, I don't know what's happening'."

When she addressed the rift with her then-partner, her told her he had feelings for someone else. On top of that, Kendrick said she felt emotionally and psychologically abused in the relationship - and it left her feeling completely "dismantled".