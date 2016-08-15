The L'Oreal Lipstick Anna Heinrich loves.

Ever since her debut on The Bachelor all those years ago, we’ve had a bit of a beauty crush on Anna Heinrich. Her ability to wear every lipstick colour under the sun and have it stay on during all sorts of high intensity dates? It was nothing short of a miracle. The TV personality, lawyer and ambassador for the Oral-B 3D White range shared her beauty routine with Mamamia. Yes, of course we covered off lipstick.

Morning routine.

“I head straight to the shower – it wakes me up. I like to maximise my shower time by multi-tasking so I’ll brush my teeth too. The first thing I drink is a big glass of water. I’m a big believer in constant hydration.”

My morning routine involves;

Wash my face in cool water

If I have a special event that day or evening, then I use the Oral-B 3D White Advanced Seal Whitestrips ($34.95) – they give me confidence that my smile will sparkle

I’ll moisturise with Clinique Daily Moisturiser ($70)

Style my hair (washed night before with ID Haircare range)”

I’m extremely honoured to be announced as the @oralb3dwhite ambassador! Look out for the new TV ad airing soon. #DiamondStrong A photo posted by ❤️ANNA HEINRICH❤️ (@annaheinrich1) on Aug 8, 2016 at 2:22am PDT

Makeup time.

“These days I’m using:

Foundation – Two Faced Born this Way ($58) – love the balance of lightness and coverage

Contouring powder – Clinique Sculpting Contour ($42)

Eye shadow

Mascara – I’m not brand loyal here – anything goes as long as it’s black.

Lipstick – L’Oréal Colour Riche 630 Beige a Nu ($21.95)

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards on Studio Ten. Post continues after video.

Video by Channel 10

Hair care.

“I try to keep hair-washing to a minimum – once or to twice/week only. I use ID haircare products including their Colour Bomb treatments ($27.95), and I always wash my hair at night as it saves me so much time in the mornings.”