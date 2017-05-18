Anna Heinrich had a gorgeous red carpet outfit planned... until it didn't arrive.

Last night, Anna Heinrich suffered every star’s worst nightmare ahead of a red carpet appearance.

The lawyer and Bachelor star had her outfit perfectly planned ahead of time, as is typical for these kind of events. Then something went wrong.

Just hours before she was due at the InStyle Women of Style awards, her dress still hadn’t arrived. Fortunately, designer Rebecca Vallance – also a favourite of Sylvia Jeffreys – came to the rescue with another dress.

"[My dress] is Rebecca Vallance. So I basically picked this up just two hours ago," Heinrich told Mamamia on the InStyle red carpet.

"I had something else in mind and that didn't come because it was coming from overseas. So I'm wearing Rebecca Vallance, I love her stuff and it fits me so well."

Heinrich had also packed pretty light for the night.