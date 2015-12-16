"Damn straight it is." Anna Heinrich defends her non-traditional Christmas tree.

Image: Instagram.

We’re well into December now, which can only mean one thing: ’tis the season for Christmas tree assemblage.

Some of us choose to haul a fragrant, freshly-cut pine into their living rooms, while others opt for the more, well, plastic variety. The Bachelor‘s Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards, on the other hand, have chosen a more minimalist route.

Heinrich shared the couple’s effort on Instagram last night: a white, bare-branched tree decorated with clear baubles, lights, birds and nests. The cherry on top? A handwritten card reading ‘You are the finishing touch’.

"Our Christmas tree is BACK! Giving it our own finishing touch #thecountdownison #bringonchristmas #christmas #christmastreewithstyle," she captioned the shot.

To paraphrase Kath and Kim, the tree is nice, it's different, and it's quite unusual — but Heinrich's Christmas cheer was met with some Christmas jeers.

A media outlet described her decoration choices as "questionable" and "drab", while one of her Instagram followers commented, "lol ... thats a cristmas TREE?" The lawyer was quick to respond, writing, "Damn straight it is."

Come on, people. Where's your festive spirit?

Some of Heinrich's other followers were more encouraging, describing it as simple, modern and beautiful. (Post continues after gallery.)

"Love it! Our tree is very similar, some branches in a jar with pebbles with wooden and felt decorations," one wrote.

"Our Christmas Tree is 75% empty.... My 18 month old is really into 'packing away' atm hahaha," another added.

Heinrich isn't the only Aussie celebrity embracing a non-traditional tree this Christmas.

Last week, Bec Judd shared her wooden, bare-branched take on it on Instagram — and while she also copped a few "that's not a Christmas tree" comments, the majority of her followers admired it.

Can we just all agree that regardless of what one's tree looks like, it's the pressies beneath it that really count?

