After a sudden cardiac arrest, AFL great Brad Green's wife Anna has passed away aged 40.

Anna Green, the wife of former Melbourne Demons player Brad Green, has passed away.

The 40-year-old lifestyle blogger and mother-of-two died on Monday, after suffering a cardiac arrest from complications from surgery on an eye injury last week, according to the Herald Sun.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the passing of beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend Anna Green,” the Green family announced in a statement to media.

“Anna suffered a cardiac arrest last week and passed away peacefully at lunch time yesterday surrounded by her immediate family,” the statement continued.

“The family would like to thank the committed medical team at the intensive care unit at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital and would now ask for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.”

Anna and Brad have two young sons under the age of 10, Ollie and Wilba.

Posting to Instagram, the 38-year-old AFL legend confirmed his wife’s passing.

“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end. It simply means, I’ll miss you until we meet again. Rest easy my darling,” he wrote.

Anna and Brad, who both grew up in Tasmania, met for the first time in 2002 before getting married in 2013.

“We’re basically from the same home town and have known each other all our lives, or our families have,’’ Brad said in an interview.

“Then we bumped into each other five years ago and we caught up for dinner and just went from there.”