"He slapped my ass." Anna Faris experienced a "reign of terror" on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

Actress Anna Faris has named the director she alleges sexually harassed her while on the set of one of her movies, confirming it to be the late Ivan Reitman.

Speaking in 2017, she opened up about an uncomfortable situation during one of her projects where a director allegedly slapped her on the buttocks in front of the whole crew, something she felt she had to laugh off at the time.

But now, speaking on her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, with guest Lena Dunham, she opened up about the incident that allegedly occurred with Reitman while they worked together on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

"One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman," Faris said on the podcast.

"I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror - he was a yeller," she continued.

"He would bring somebody down every day, and my first day it was me," she explained, going on to detail an experience in which Reitman yelled at her after she arrived late to set due to a costuming issue.

Reitman is best known for directing comedy films like Ghostbusters, Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop.

Back in 2017, in another episode of her podcast, Faris explained what had allegedly happened on set without naming the director.

"I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off of a shelf, and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard," she said.

"All I could do was giggle," she admitted.

"I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird,'" she explained.