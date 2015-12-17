The shameful revelations about reality star Josh Duggar, 27, kept on coming until network TLC had no choice but to cancel his family’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting.
But child molestation and adultery accusations have not stopped the network going in for another bite of that cherry.
Its latest foray into the world of the Duggars Jill & Jessa: Counting On finds our evangelicals doing what they do best: procreating and praying.
Josh Duggar’s long-suffering wife Anna Duggar, 27, features in the latest episode. She speaks about how her husband’s long line of issues from child molestation to porn addiction and infidelity affected her.
It “was definitely a hard thing” to go through, she said of learning that her husband had molested his sisters as children, been cheating on her through Ashley Madison and had sex with a porn star.