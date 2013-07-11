EM: Life and love can make people crazy.

By EM RUSCIANO

“Wife’s crazy ninja attack on hubby”.

If there was a service that designed personalised headlines, then I would assume this would have been amongst their finest work.

Urban ninjas are my passion and to think that there may have been costuming and fly kicks involved in this wife/husband situation was almost too much for me to handle.

The headline also made me concerned that someone had been reading my inner thoughts because goodness knows that headline could apply to me…

What?! I wouldn’t actually attack him of course but dressing up as a ninja and scaring him a bit is okay right?!

Suffice to say, I couldn’t click on the link fast enough and I then cursed the government for not having their crap together on the NBN, as I waited the 3 seconds for the page to load.

And then, there she was.

“Infamous baseball wife” Anna Benson. (I sincerely hope that is written on her business cards. And on a side note, which kind of infamous wife would you like to be?! I’ve got dibs on “Infamous Magician’s wife Em Rusciano”).

Back to the story. Let me give you some background and just know that by the end of this you – like I – will want to hold Anna and whisper that everything is going to be alright… TRUST ME.

Anna is a mother of four, a former “exotic dancer” and “glamour model” and star of the now defunct “Major League Baseball Wives” television program. Anna was married to former Mets pitcher (baseball people… baseball) Kris Benson. They met at the strip club Anna was working at at the time and bonded over a lap dance.

Who says romance is dead?

Anna once said in an interview: “I told Kris, cheat on me all you want. If you get caught, I’m gonna screw everybody on your entire team.” Interesting fidelity insurance tactic. I’m not sure who the winners and losers would be in that situation. It’s not something any of us should think too hard about… Anna is QUITE the go getter no?!

Yesterday though I.B.W Anna Benson was not a happy camper.

Anna broke into her former husband‘s mansion, wearing a bullet proof vest and fully loaded ammo belt. Anna was armed with a gun, taser, expanding metal baton and a hatchet. It’s like she walked into her local weapons shop and said “I’ll have one of everything please!”