1.2 million views and counting. Because animals are awesome.

Seriously. We could not stop watching this.

‘Animals are Awesome Too!’ is the kind of clip that will make you want to watch five hours straight of David Attenborough while simultaneously trying to teach your dog how to skateboard.

It’s a parody of those ‘People are Awesome’ videos that became big in 2010. (Remember the guy in a wheelchair doing a double backflip off a skate ramp? Or the guy that threw a basketball through a hoop… off a 15-story building?)

But enough talking. Start watching. We hope it will bring a smile to your face.