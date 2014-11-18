Angelina Jolie cried at an Australian movie premiere last night.

Zamperini died earlier this year, after working closely with Jolie on the film.

Channel 9 presenter Emma Freedman read Jolie a quote by Zamperini which read: “Angelina became a great part of my life. She knows what she wants and she knows what she’s doing and I trust her 100 per cent.

“I have all the confidence in the world that Unbroken will be a great film.”

Upon hearing the moving quote, Angelina visibly teared up, then took a moment to compose herself.

“He was a great man,” she eventually said.

Last night’s event featured several other emotional moments, such as an embrace between Jolie and Krystal Barter, 30, who underwent a preventative double mastectomy because she is BCRA1 positive. Jolie revealed last year that she, too, had undergone the surgery because she carries the BRCA gene mutation.

Barter is the founder of charity Pink Hope, which aims to support women suffering from heredity breast and ovarian cancer.

Unbroken is Angelina’s second directorial effort, following In The Land of Blood and Honey in 2011.

More photos from the red carpet:

Tara Moss (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Megan Gale (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Jack O'Connell and Miyavi Ishihara (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Jack O'Connell (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Turia Pitt and Michael Hoskin (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The cast (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Jack O'Connell (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Jack O'Connell (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Ange on the red carpet (PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)

Angelina takes some selfies with fans. (Facebook)

Angelina Jolie and Miyavi Ishihara (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Alex Russell (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Amanda Keller (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Angelina getting up close with fans. (PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)

Kerri-Anne Kennerley (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The trailer for Unbroken, in cinemas 15 January.