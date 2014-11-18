Angelina Jolie cried at an Australian movie premiere last night.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in Australia right now — and last night, they made an appearance at Sydney’s State Theatre for the world premiere of Unbroken, produced and directed by Jolie and largely filmed in New South Wales.
While Angelina, 39, looked stunning in a strapless Gucci dress and a timeless updo, she appeared tense at times throughout the evening — and at one point, broke down on the red carpet during an interview.
The emotional moment came as she was asked about Louis Zamperini, an athlete and WWII prisoner of war whose incredible tale of survival the film documented.