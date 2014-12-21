Inside the Jolie-Pitt Christmas.

Angelina Jolie says who does what on Christmas Day.

On one of the biggest all-you-can-eat days of the year, Angelina Jolie, 39, famed actress and uber mum, isn’t allowed in the kitchen. She’s just not very good at it.

"Nobody in my house wants me to do any cooking on Christmas Day," she told Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain.

She would rather her husband, Brad Pitt, 50, be in the kitchen.

"I have no patience! I start things and then I get distracted and l go and I'll start reading over there, or start playing outside with the kids. I think you have to be very patient to cook, I'd be designated to the chopping board! Brad would be really good at the timing and organisation."

Both Brad and Ange have admitted passing up finding gifts for each other to focus on making their children's Christmas one of the most special.

"Mummy loves a stocking and I love a gift, we try our best not to spoil them so we try to be very balanced and calculating to not go too far."

And to think, with six kids, that's going to be A LOT of presents...

CLICK THROUGH a gallery for more of the star-studded family.

Angelina

Angelina Jolie

Angelina's wedding dress

Brad and Angelina

Angelina

Angelina and Brad

Brad and Angelina

Angelina and Brad

The Jolie-Pitt family

Angelina, Brad and Maddox

Brad, Angelina and Maddox

The Jolie-Pitt family

The Jolie-Pitt family