Princess Anne caught mocking Andy Murray's flag fail.

The Olympic delegation from Great Britain is on the ground in Rio and before the athletes dive into preparing for competition, they all got together for a group photoshoot along with member of the British royal family and former Olympian, Princess Anne.

Unfortunately, defending tennis gold medal winner Andy Murray was chosen to hold the flag.

You would think that the two-time Wimbledon champion would be good at holding things considering how much time he spends holding a racquet, but alas the Union Jack appears to have been too much for the Scotsman.

He spent the shoot struggling to keep the flag upright. At one point he almost hit Princess Anne in the head!

Princess Anne (daughter of Elizabeth II, sister to Prince Charles), who competed at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal as a member of Great Britain's equestrian team and is a member of the International Olympic Committee, took the opportunity to mock Murray by ducking behind the flag he placed squarely in front of her face.