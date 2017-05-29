"We nearly lost him." Andy Lee almost died from a life-threatening condition.

He may be one half of the comedy duo that has kept Australians laughing for years, but Andy Lee very nearly didn’t make it past his first year.

Speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, the 36-year-old’s parents revealed that Andy suffered from epiglottitis, landing him in intensive care.

Epiglottitis is caused when the small cartilage ‘lid’, or epiglottis, that covers the windpipe swells and blocks the flow of air to the lungs.

“We nearly lost him when he was one…he had epiglottitis,” dad Michael revealed to reporter Liz Hayes.

“He was in intensive care for a week.”

Andy's mum Margaret revealed just how close the family came to losing Andy.

"They did say, another hour and we would have lost him," she said.

The family said Andy was rushed straight to intensive care when they arrived at the hospital and their little boy had "tubes down his throat".