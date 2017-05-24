Today is a very important day for Andy Lee.

If you’re an avid listener of Hamish and Andy, there are a few things you’ll know about Andy Lee.
While his co-host Hamish is known for being ‘fast and loose’ (aka horrendously disorganised), Andy is neat and practical. That’s why their radio show has an entire segment called Upset Andy, which aims to disrupt Andy’s obsession with… order.
Listeners call in to describe scenarios that will upset him, like yanking cords from the power point without even turning the power off, or using windscreen wipers when it’s not raining hard enough. Really sick stuff.
@andy_lee @hamishandandy @hamishblake not filling in the multiple choice exam circles perfectly #upsetandy pic.twitter.com/ZIZThov6h0
— benpep (@benpep) May 23, 2017
@andy_lee how my fiancé organises her cash #upsetandy pic.twitter.com/MQrAgiPfqv
— Tom Blakey (@Germus_Blakey) May 18, 2017