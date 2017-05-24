Today is a very important day for Andy Lee.

The other thing you’ll know about Andy Lee is that he hates his birthday. Hates it.

So much so that Hamish and Andy listeners will call in and greet the hosts by wishing Andy a ‘Happy Birthday’ every single day. Because that’s funny. It’s very funny to be annoying.

Andy DOES NOT like it.

He hates people making a fuss over him, he doesn’t think it’s worth celebrating because there’s no achievement in being born, and he hasn’t done anything.

Andy finds the Happy Birthday routine pointless and inefficient, and he despises being the centre of attention for no real reason other than ageing another year.

Of course, the day before his birthday, mid-interview, Hamish had Tom Cruise specifically wish Andy a Happy Birthday because he “makes such a big deal of it”.

Incredible. Even Tom Cruise knows how much Andy loves celebrating his own birthday…

An uncomfortable Andy then had to explain to Tom Cruise that “I don’t really celebrate my birthday,” while Hamish continued to thank the actor for “taking the pressure off,” given Andy’s intense demands for his big day.