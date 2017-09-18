He goes onto (somewhat) explain the reason for the apology, saying he’d rather “‘fess up to his mistakes” than “allow a person to have financial gain” off the back of them.

According to TMZ there are several tapes involved and, though nothing is explicit, the implication is that Hart had sexual relations with another women.

Hart has two children, aged 12 and nine, with his first wife, Torrei Hart who he divorced in 2010. In August last year he and Eniko Parrish were married and, in May this year, the pair announced they are expecting their first child together.

Andrew Johns spectacularly pledges his support for the ‘yes’ camp.

2 boys from Cessnock will be voting yes @billypeden13. Ha ha sorry bill A post shared by Andrew Johns (@ajohns74) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns will be voting ‘yes’ in the same sex marriage postal survey, and he’s made his vote public with a spectacular Instagram post.

“Two boys from Cessnock will be voting yes,” the former NSW Blue’s captain posted to Instagram, alongside an photograph of himself holding a beer and kissing old teammate Billy Peden on the lips.

The image has attracted thousands of likes and comments. Most are supportive, thanking Johns for speaking out with a resounding ‘good on ya Johnsy’. Others are not so positive, labelling the former Newcastle Knights player a “fence jumper” and a “closet gay”.

This comes as Liberal councillor Christine Forster, the sister of former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, is urging Australians to listen to the stories of real people before casting their votes.