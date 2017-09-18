Kevin Hart apologises to wife and kids in emotional video, claiming he’s being extorted.
.@KevinHart4real reveals alleged extortion attempt in apology to wife, kids https://t.co/XiLOE7adHw
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 17, 2017
American actor and comedian Kevin Hart has publicly apologised to his pregnant wife and two children, sparking speculation he’s being extorted over a sexually suggestive video.
“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” the 38-year-old said in an Instagram video on Saturday night. “I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, that would be my wife and my kids.”