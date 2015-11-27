The Block: Why are we so surprised when we see men crying on TV?

“I think sometimes you need to man up a bit and take control.”
Four days ago, Whitney and Andy from The Block confirmed that they had broken up. According to Woman’s Day, Whitney dumped Andrew “for being a cry baby” after he experienced a number of emotional episodes during filming. Whitney told Woman’s Day, “that’s not a bad thing, but I think sometimes you need to man up a bit and take control.”
Jack Mussett writes here about the notion that men can’t be seen to show weakness:
I don’t usually read this stuff, nor care for reality TV in the slightest — but a particular article caught my eye. It was about the recent relationship breakup of two reality TV show personalities on “The Block”.
It didn’t pique my interest because they broke up, or when they broke up, or how they broke up – it was about WHY Whitney and Andy broke up.
The reason? Apparently The Man in the relationship was anything but.
Watch Whitney and Andy talk to Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek the real reason Andy broke down here. Post continues below.