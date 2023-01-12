On New Year's Day, Ana Walshe reportedly left home for the airport. She hasn't been seen since.

Police have since launched an investigation into the missing 39-year-old, whose credit and debit cards haven't been active since January 1.

"[Her] cell phone has been off since the first of the year," said Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Police have also not been able to confirm that she took a ride share that morning, said Quigley.



A friend of Ana's, Alissa Kirby, told WCVB, "Honestly, I’m scared. Really, really scared."

"She’s a loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys. I know in my heart, that of her choice, she would not go a day without speaking to her husband and her kids."

A New Year's eve party.

Before she went missing, Ana and her husband hosted a New Year’s eve dinner at their home with a friend named Gem Mutlu.

According to the affidavit, Brian told investigators he went to bed shortly after their friend left around one or 1:30am.

"We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s," Mutlu told WBZ-TV.

"There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold."

Husband charged with misleading police.

This week, police arrested and charged Brian with misleading a police investigation.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday and later pleaded not guilty to the charge.

"During the course of that investigation, police developed probable cause to believe that her husband Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators," police said in a statement.

During his arraignment, prosecutors said Brian allegedly told authorities he went to get ice cream with his son on January 2.