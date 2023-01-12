On New Year's Day, Ana Walshe reportedly left home for the airport. She hasn't been seen since.

It was the early hours of New Year's Day when Ana Walshe reportedly left her home in Massachusetts to catch a flight.
The mother-of-three, who originally had a flight booked for January 3, had a work emergency and needed to fly to Washington earlier, her husband David told police.
That morning, she "got ready" and "kissed" David goodbye, before telling him "to go back to sleep", a criminal affidavit states, according to CNN.
Ana, who was last seen by a family member between 4am and 5am, then reportedly used a rideshare service to travel to Logan Airport, police were told.
However, according to police, the real estate executive never boarded the plane and hasn't been seen since.
Three days later, Ana, who has three young sons aged from two to six years old, was reported missing by her husband and employer.
Watch: Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley addresses media.