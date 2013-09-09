An ode to Ja'mie: The bitch is back.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

The bitch is back.

After weeks of speculation over which favourite Chris Lilley character would be returning to the ABC, last night it was announced that Ja’mie King is the one who’ll be getting her own show.

She totally deserved it because the others were, like, so random. Sorry, no offence, but it’s true.

In anticipation of the queen bee’s return, we’re proud to bring you this ode to Ja’mie.

Ja’mie: Private School Girl starts soon on ABC.

Bring. It. On.

