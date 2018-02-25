"At 18 I had an affair with my boss. I truly believed I could have any man I wanted."

I was thrust into the workforce quite young. I was very naive and impressionable. I was only 17 years old when I got my first full time job in the city. Most of my friends were still in school completing their HSC. I took a different path.
I don’t know if you recall being 17 or 18 years old (or whether you are at this age) but for me this was the ‘boy crazy’ era of my life. I truly believed that I could have any man I wanted. I was not ready to settle down and still had many years of dating left. This ‘boy crazy’ time naturally curbed as I got more mature.
An office is an unnatural environment that is ideal for brewing an affair.
We see people everyday who are not our 'family' or even our 'friends' (with some exceptions). We spend more time with our work colleagues than we do with our family. So what can start off as an innocent crush can slowly build up over time. As a boy crazy teenager there are not many options for you in a small firm.
So I developed what I call 'island fever' - where men who I did not find particularly attractive at first, started to become very attractive.
I worked for a law firm under two partners. One of the partners was youngish (but much older than me). I don't remember the first time I realised that I was attracted to him. It was one of those things that happened gradually over time. He was kind to me, he took the time to explain things to me and took me under his wing. He wrote in a card on my 18th birthday for me to 'stay beautiful'. This meant so much to me at the time. My 18 year old heart gushed! He must like me, I thought.