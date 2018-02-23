After working in the hustle and bustle of journalism for the past six years, Amy and Sophie Taeuber have dealt with their fair share of public relations firms. Both the good and the bad.

After endless discussions about their future, they decided they weren’t fulfilled in their jobs and wanted to branch out and do something they were passionate about. The concept of The PR Bible was born and they haven’t looked back.

Read Amy’s interview with Mamamia below.

What is the PR Bible?

The PR Bible is a public relations firm which specialises in traditional forms of PR, social media, events and videography services.

What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

We both worked as TV reporters. I worked at Today Tonight for around four years, before working as a news reporter at Channel Seven.

Sophie previously worked as a reporter at Ten Eyewitness News and also a newsreader at Hit 107, before freelancing as a reporter at Seven News and Today Tonight.

Sophie went on to work as a PR executive and I worked in commercial radio before launching The PR Bible.

What made you want to start your own business?

We had had enough of working for other people and wanted to experience what it was like being our own boss.

How did you come up with the name?

There was a lot of debate about the name. We’d thrown around a few names, including our last name, but realised not many people could spell or pronounce it correctly. So, we finally decided on The PR Bible as we agreed it explained simply what we did.