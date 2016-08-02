Adelaide woman jailed after obsessively stalking ex-boyfriend’s new partner.

Amy Kasehagen would wait, recording, hiding in the bushes filming Bronson Hayter leave for work.

She would follow her and photograph her.

She broke into her house and took images of the contents of her fridge and entered her bedroom and took a photo of her bed.

She watched and stalked her, soaking up every detail, what she wore, where she went, when she got her mail.

She learnt everything she could about her.

And then finally she planned to kill her – all because Bronson Hayter was dating Kasehagen’s ex boyfriend.

Bronson Hayter after the attack. Image via Nine News.

Yesterday the Supreme Court in Adelaide heard 32-year-old Amy Kasehagen hunted down her victim "like a rabbit in a spotlight".

Kasehagen had become obsessed with Ms Hayter and had her under extensive surveillance in the months leading up the attack.

In April last year it culminated when she broke into the home of the 28-year-old in Adelaide’s beachside suburb of Glenelg and tried to kill her.

The court heard that Kasehagen had become “consumed with jealousy” reports the ABC.

Supreme Court Justice David Lovell said Kasehagen’s surveillance of Ms Hayter was chilling, including photographs of Ms Hayter’s home and car, details of her work and notes written by Kasehagen debating whether to “kill”, “knock out”, “scarf choke” or “suffocate with bag” her former partner’s girlfriend.

The court released video surveillance taken by Kasehagen.

In it Kasehagen, who suffers from an eating disorder, hoarding disorder and a borderline personality disorder, follows her victim, taking note of her day-to-day activities and narrating the scene before her.