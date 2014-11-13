This celebrity is a big fan of Ebola. Loves their music.

This is Amy Childs.
WHO?
She’s a reality TV star in the UK on a show called The Only Way is Essex. And like most reality TV stars, her main skill is selfies.
Until now. Now she’s shown an even bigger skill.
Being an absolute airhead in a red carpet interview.
Amy was at the opening of something (probably an envelope or a bottle of soft drink) and the cheeky red carpet reporter asked what she thought of the Ebola outbreak.
“What?” she responded.
Assuming he was talking about some band playing at the event, Amy responded “I might be a big fan after tonight…”
He played on it. “You know Ebola is going to be huge, don’t you?”
She nodded. “I think it will be absolutely amazing.”
It sure will, Amy. Their music is, like, totally infectious.
Watch the video here:
You know who says dumb stuff sometimes? Celebrities.
