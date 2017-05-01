The TV moment that made Amity Dry start to identify as 'Bo-Curious'.

Amity Dry is feeling old.

“When I was doing the Block Auction, I was 35, and I was telling the makeup artist how I preferred looking at myself a lot more when I was on TV at 25 than I do at 35.”

Amity certainly doesn’t look much older than she did when we first met her and her husband, Phil, on the first season of The Block in 2003.

They were the lovable pair who combined joy and a super “can-do” attitude … and while they didn’t win the show, there’s no doubt they were the breakout stars.

Since then, Amity released a hit song and has written two successful musicals – Mother, Wife and the Complicated Life and 39 Forever. One of which she wrote between overnight feeds with her second baby.

Amity is clever, sassy and confident.

But she still has her battles.

Even, “Botox battles”.

Listen to Amity Dry explain her feelings about Botox on I Don’t Know How She Does It.

“I haven’t done Botox yet. But since I turned 39, I’ve been feeling a little bo-curious because everyone’s doing it. I feel like I look on TV, now I’m back on TV doing some things … and I look at myself and I think ‘god I look older’ I don’t like it.