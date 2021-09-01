What We Spend: A Brisbane couple with 2 kids under 6 share their $2,006.61 week.

What We Spend is Mamamia's look into the weekly expenses of Australian families. From groceries and school fees, to clothes and everyday essentials: here's a peek into what different families of all sizes are spending their money on, and the one major money hack they recommend to reap the benefits – an Amex points-earning credit card. This week, Brisbane local Cate shares what her spend looked like. She's a 30-something mum that works from home, and lives with with her husband, and their sons that are 6 and 2 years old.

When I thought about deep-diving into our family’s weekly spending habits I had some concerns.

Did I really want to see written down the many ways we (probably) waste money each week?

While our household isn't one of gorgeous and glossy purchases of makeup and linen sheets (although that'd be lovely!), I realised that actually it might be a great thing to understand where all our money goes. Even if it is on never-ending kilos of bananas and an electricity bill I never want to talk about. Ever. Again.

So, here it is. A breakdown of our spending over the last 7 days, and woah... it's a doozy.

Sunday: $329.50

These purchases were quite fun for us actually: my youngest son turned 2 last week, so on the Sunday prior I went shopping with my older 6-year-old son for some birthday presents.

We went to a major department store having a fabulous sale on just about everything. My kind of shop.

We bought him a toy kitchen ($99), a toy car (from his brother, $2.50) and a stack of books ($59).

Walt's kitchen. Image: Supplied.