Mother and son say they are prepared to go to jail for their sexual relationship.

Monica Mares was just 16 years old when she adopted out her newborn son. It would be 18 years until she saw him again, having gradually built a relationship over Facebook.

But within weeks of their reunion, that relationship would take a “crazy” turn.

“It felt like I met somebody new in my life and I fell in love with him,’ Mares, 36, told The Daily Mail US.

“At first I told him, ‘I’m sorry I don’t know how you are going to react to this. I’m your mom and you’re my son, but I’m falling in love with you’. And he said, ‘You know what, I am too. I was scared to let you know’.”

The relationship soon became sexual, with Mares now believing her 19-year-old son is the man with whom she wants to spend the rest of her life. And Peterson claims to feel the same way.

In fact, not only are the pair unafraid to expose their relationship with the world, they’re actively working to raise awareness about Genetic Sexual Attraction.

Mares claims her two other children, aged nine and 12, don’t have a problem with her relationship with Peterson (apparently the youngest calls him ‘dad’), but their home state of New Mexico certainly does.

Both were charged with incest back in April, after police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at their Clovis residence. The pair were held in custody for breaching their no-contact order, but are currently out on bail.