Amber Sherlock just gave a subtle nod to the #JacketGate Logies spoof.

On Wednesday, Channel Nine newsreader Amber Sherlock gave the perfect nod to the Logies #JacketGate spoof that had Australia in stitches on Sunday night.

In case you need a refresher, Peter Helliar and Kat Stewart appeared on stage in matching fuchsia outfits while presenting the Logie for Best Comedy.

As Stewart started to introduce the category, Gold Logie nominee Helliar interrupted and said, "Uh I'm sorry, you need to change".

"Call wardrobe. I'm sorry but I told you to change two hours ago. I asked you specifically not to wear fuschia. You need to put a jacket on or something," Helliar continued.

"I told you two and a half hours ago, we can't both wear fuschia! We look like we're trying to land aircraft."

So on Wednesday afternoon, Sherlock herself presented Nine's Chatroom wearing fuchsia. And it didn't go unnoticed.