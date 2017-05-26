A 'provocative' sex scene played a role in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce.

According to the producers, it was her husband Johnny Depp who encouraged her "misconduct".

"[It] might have resulted, at least in part, from her tumultuous relationship with Mr. Depp, which was ongoing during the filming of 'London Fields'," the lawsuit reads.

"The provocative nature of Heard's femme fatale role in the film was a factor leading to her divorce from Depp," the suit continues, adding that Heard reversed her approval of the scenes "under perceived of actual pressure from Depp".

Amber starred alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the ill-fated film, and rumours the pair had an affair were rife when news of Heard and Depp's divorce went public.

Depp allegedly wrote Thornton's name in blood on a mirror during an argument before their split. Both Heard and Thornton have denied the affair accusations.

A representative for Depp has labelled the latest claims as "ridiculous".

"The dispute between the producers and Amber Heard has nothing to do with Johnny Depp," his team said.

Depp filed from divorce from Johnny in May last year, after three years of marriage. Shortly after the split, she was granted a restraining order against the star, claiming she had suffered "verbal and physical abuse" throughout their relationship.