A 'provocative' sex scene played a role in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce.

A new lawsuit is claiming that 53-year-old Johnny Depp’s ‘jealousy’ over sex scenes feature his then-wife Amber Heard is to blame for the breakdown of their marriage.
According to the New York Post, a new lawsuit filed by the producers of an unreleased film starring the 31-year-old actress says Depp pressured his partner into ‘turning her back’ on supporting the film.
The producers of the film, London Fields, are suing Heard for $10 million after she allegedly refused to promote the movie and "falsely claimed" that "she had not contractually agreed to allow the use of nudity" in the film.
In a countersuit, Heard alleged the makers of the film used a body double with her likeness to shoot "an explicit pornographic sex scene" and added it in after she had completed filming.