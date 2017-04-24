Amber Heard has confirmed her new relationship in a very public way.

After months of speculation, actress Amber Heard and billionaire inventor Elon Musk have confirmed their relationship status after Musk posted a photo of themselves together to Instagram on Sunday.

In the image, a kiss mark in the same shade of Heard’s lipstick appears on Musk’s right cheek.

Heard also shared a similar image to her Snapchat account shortly after, captioning it, “Cheeky.”

Earlier in the day, the 31-year-old Rum Diaries actress and the 45-year-old Telsa architect – who are currently in Australia together – were pictured walking hand in hand and going ziplining together.