Amber Heard and Elon Musk give bizarre interview to share the reasons behind their split.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on – it’s that celebrity break ups are sensational, convoluted and honestly, hard to look away from.

And we never really know what goes on behind closed doors.

Amber Heard’s billionaire ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, spoke to Sally Coates at the Gold Coast Bulletin yesterday about their break up – and well, it was a wee bit confusing.

The couple announced they’d split up last week, saying the distance between them was just too hard.

However, yesterday Musk said “all relationships have their ups and downs” and that “sometimes other agendas are at work”.

The statement came after The Gold Coast Bulletin revealed that someone from Musk’s SpaceX company in California, had sent out a message trying to sabotage their relationship.