Amber Heard just delivered Johnny Depp the biggest 'F**K YOU' of all time.

Days after agreeing to a divorce settlement with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard has delivered one of the great ‘”Fuck You’s” of the last decade.

It’s been months since news of the former couple’s impending divorce first made headlines, hand-in-hand with allegations of Depp’s domestic abuse.

Despite photos, phone recordings, testimonies from friends and finally, disturbing video footage, Heard has repeatedly been accused of making it all up in a bid to get her hands on Depp’s substantial wealth.

It’s certainly been a long and difficult journey for Heard who retracted her initial request for spousal support because it was being used “to distract and divert the public away from the very serious real issue of domestic violence.”

And then this week the pair settled, with the 30-year-old actress receiving US$7 million (A$10 million) from Depp on the condition she also dropped her abuse charges and restraining order.

Depp is estimated by Forbes magazine to be worth $48 million.

The settlement was announced in a creepy joint statement that described an “intensely passionate and at times volatile” relationship “always bound by love”.

No-one was buying it. Having seen the video Heard took secretly of Depp drunkenly ranting and the pictures showing bruises allegedly perpetrated by Depp, it seemed she had made the choice to do what was necessary to settle and that meant toeing the line in a statement.