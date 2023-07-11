'I love exxy beauty. Here are 8 of the best steals in the Amazon Prime Day sales.'

Happy Amazon Prime Day to all those who celebrate! Because this year's beauty deals are better than ever.

In case you didn't have it in your calendar, the sale has officially kicked off and wraps up at midnight on Wednesday, July 12.

Whether you want to pick up some luxe beauty goodies for yourself or have a few things to check off on the gifting front, if you're a Prime member, there are some incredible deals you need to check out.

All the best beauty brands have their prices slashed for the occasion, so there's never been a better time to stock up on high-end skincare, luxury makeup and swanky hot tools.

Speaking of hot tools, have you tried the ghd Duet Style 2-In-1 Hot Air Styler? Here's what happened when I gave it a whirl.



Video via Mamamia

So that it's less overwhelming, I've pulled together the best expensive beauty brands and products that I've got my eyes on. Because as someone who loves spendy skincare, makeup and haircare, this is when I find the best deals.

Here's a list of eight exxy beauty products that have up to 40 per cent off – and they're worth adding to your Prime Day haul.

Get in the car. We're going shopping.

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Light for Strengthened and Radiant Skin - 60 Capsules, was $143.31 now $85.99.

Image: Amazon/Canva.