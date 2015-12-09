The summer break is a time to hang out with family, relax, sleep in and eat too much ice cream.

But more importantly, it’s a prime opportunity to catch up on all the books you didn’t have time to read throughout the year (despite your good intentions).

If you haven’t sorted out your summer reading stack yet, you’re about to get all the inspiration you need because online store Amazon has released its list of best-selling books from the past 12 months.

Amazon’s 2015 best-sellers

1. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

A psychological thriller about Rachel Watson, a woman who witnesses something shocking during her daily train commute and after notifying police, becomes involved. According to just about everyone, it’s on par with Gone Girl.

2. Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian by E.L. James

As if the original trilogy wasn’t enough to satiate Fifty Shades fans, E.L. James released a “retelling” of her erotic (hmm) love story — this time, from the perspective of Christian Grey. It was even released on the character’s birthday.

3. Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

Set 20 years after the beloved To Kill a Mockingbird, Lee's sequel follows "Scout" Finch as she returns home to visit her father Atticus — and learns some uncomfortable truths (as already discussed) about her loved ones.

4. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

This story follows two sisters in wartime France: Vianne Mauriac, who is forced to take an enemy into her home after the Nazis invasion; and Isabelle, who joins the Resistance after falling in love with a partisan who betrays her.

5. Memory Man by David Baldacci

A thriller focused on Amos Decker, who works with investigators to find his family's murderer. Aiding him is the photographic memory he gained from a football injury that had ended his career.

6. Make Me: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child

Yes, this is the same Jack Reacher played by Tom Cruise on the big screen. In the 20th book of the popular series, Reacher finds himself in Mother's Rest, a tiny town filled with secrets.

Adult colouring books aren't the only 'mindfulness' tactic. Here, Paper Tiger demonstrates an easy meditation. (Post continues after video.)