Radio host Amanda Keller has spoken on-air about her struggles with fertility – on the day her son turns 16 years old.

On WSFM’s Jonesy & Amanda this morning, Keller recalled when she announced Liam’s birth she felt a “a giant, wonderful, loving hug” from her Sydney listeners, who had been following her IVF journey.

“There had been years and years where I had been trying to have a baby. And when I announced that I was pregnant, everyone was on the ride with us – it was just wonderful,” she explained to her co-host Brendan Jones.

This gentle giant turns 16 today! Happy birthday Liam. Could not be more proud of this gorgeous boy.

“I’m going to get all teary, but on the morning we announced his birth…just this giant, wonderful, loving hug from Sydney – that’s how it felt for me.”

Keller said Liam had grown into an incredible boy and she couldn’t be more proud of him.

“He’s a real gentle giant,” she said. “He’s massive, he’s a big unit – but yet he has the softest soul.”

“He’s like a renaissance man – he likes his sport, he likes his academic work at school, he’s funny… he’s a beautiful, beautiful boy.”

The 55-year-old said many of her fans still remember the day Liam was born.