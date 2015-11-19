LISTEN: Amanda Keller tries to keep her cool under extreme fire on radio this morning.

Amanda Keller and Brendan Jones have been working together for more than 10 years and are usually the best of mates.

But today, things got very heated between them when they discussed the responsibilities of Australia’s Grand Mufti Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamed to condemn the actions of ISIS.

The pair were posing today’s topic for Sydney radio station WSFM’s “reaction line” on their show, Jonesy and Amanda in the Morning.

The question was: should Australia’s Grand Mufti have to publicly condemn every Islamic terrorist attack?

Listen to the discussion here… Post continues below.

The Grand Mufti has attempted to clarify his position after releasing a statement earlier this week that was criticised for not explicitly condemning ISIS for the recent attacks in Paris.

At the time, his Facebook post read:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and people of Paris and Beirut at this time of unspeakable horror. We will continually stand united in peace with them against such heinous attacks of cowardice. There are no words to truly describe the devastation of these acts but we will continue in solidarity and pray for peace.

Dr Abu Mohamed has repeatedly said that he doesn’t support the group and that they do not represent everyday Muslims.

But Brendan “Jonesy” Jones said he felt the Grand Mufti hadn’t said enough and questioned why a man who has been in Australia for 20 years cannot speak English.

“The whole argument here is, we want him to play a certain role. Non-Muslim Australians do. His role, he is head of the church — he’s not head of them politically, he’s not a spokesperson and other people are being spokespeople,” Keller told Jones.

The Grand Mufti has also pointed out that more than 500 Islamic spokespeople have condemned ISIS from its conception.

“But after all that, they [the media] ask us for comment after every terror act, so we condemn, we apologise, we forgive, but why? It is as if we are the ones who are responsible,” the Grand Mufti said, reports SBS.