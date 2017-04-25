Amanda Bynes just shared her first photo in over a year.

It’s been a turbulent few years for former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes.

The 31-year-old endured a very sad and very public breakdown in October of 2014, and has retreated from the public eye ever since.

Since being hospitalised and reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia – a disease which saw Bynes accuse her father Rick of planting a “microchip” in her brain – the She’s The Man actress has scarcely posted on her Twitter account, taking a lengthy break between August 2016 and this February.

And now, for the first time since February 23rd 2016, the aspiring fashion designer has shared a photo of herself and an unidentified friend, writing: “Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!”

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

While fans have formerly been assured by Bynes’ team that she’s doing well, and is merely dedicating herself to her design studies at Los Angeles’ Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, they were clearly relieved to see the former teen star doing better for themselves.

“I’m so happy to see you doing better,” one of Bynes’ 3.3 million followers wrote.

“THE QUEEN’S BACK AND SHE LOOKS 100% HEALTHY,” added another.

The last time fans had seen Bynes, she had chopped her long blonde hair off into a bob.

Hi everyone! I got a haircut! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/037letcutR — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 24, 2016

We wish Amanda all the best, and can’t wait to see what designs she comes up with in the years to come.