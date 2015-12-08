Amal in a silver midriff. It's kind of like Hillary in a playsuit.

Amal Clooney has the runs on the board in so many domains.

Husband? George Clooney. Tick.

Career? International Human Rights lawyer. Tick.

Side job? Author. Tick.

Home? Well, they’re everywhere. From the English countryside to Lake Como in Italy and New York city. Tick.

Style? Immaculate. Remember the festival of the wedding? The white lace wedding dress was just the tip of the sartorial iceberg. There was the going away outfit and the coming to outfit and the lunch outfit with friends. Then there are all those red carpet appearances with George where she has nailed effortless chic style. Tick. Tick. Tick.

That’s why Amal’s latest sartorial choice was a Hang on. What’s going on? Does this work really, really well and I’m missing something or is this not right, kind of like seeing Hillary Clinton in a polka dot playsuit?

On Thursday, at A-list makeup artist’s Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday party in London, Amal stepped out in a metallic silver midriff top with matching culottes and silver pumps. U.S. InStyle called her look “edgy” and “festive”. They’re two very hard things to combine in one outfit.

It wasn’t so much the midriff top on Amal being a bit jarring. Although a midriff top is a huge departure from normal Amal-wear. It’s not about age limits and midriff tops, if you rock it, wear it (and if we are going to apply age limits to anything first cab off the rank is men dying their hair – hello Donald).

There is something a little bit “girlish” and unsophisticated about it. Then there was the matchy, matchy silver with matchy metallic buttons down the front and matchy shoes.

It all looked a bit … gasp … home-made. From alfoil and Spotlight buttons.

Amal took a gamble on her way to Charlotte’s party.